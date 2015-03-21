The Blue VanFormed 2003
The Blue Van
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b8ce1fb-c0ac-404d-aa09-9b11006fb047
The Blue Van Biography (Wikipedia)
The Blue Van is a blues rock band from Denmark consisting of Steffen Westmark (vocals and guitar), Søren Christensen (keyboard, vocals and guitar), Allan Villadsen (bass), and Per Jørgensen (drums and vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Blue Van Tracks
Sort by
I'm A Man
The Blue Van
I'm A Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lfxk6.jpglink
I'm A Man
Last played on
Zeroes
The Blue Van
Zeroes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zeroes
Last played on
Makes You Beautiful
The Blue Van
Makes You Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makes You Beautiful
Last played on
Two Steps
The Blue Van
Two Steps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Steps
Last played on
The Blue Van Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist