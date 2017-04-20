So Cow is an Irish band. It was started as the recording project of Brian Kelly in 2005 in Seoul, South Korea. The group evolved into a three piece band with Jonny White on bass and Peter O'Shea on drums for 2014's The Long Con, released on Goner Records, as well as 2012's Out Of Season split album with Squarehead.

The band appeared at Primavera Sound, SXSW & Castlepalooza. Their sound has been described by Pitchfork as "Like Television Personalities or The Clean at their most engaging, Kelly plays rickety guitar-pop that sounds homemade without feeling insular." The group received media attention in 2009 in South Korea after naming a song after the popular South Korean actress and model Moon Geun-young.