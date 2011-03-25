WaTFormed 2002
WaT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b8acafe-784e-433e-b2e5-0720568ea225
WaT Biography (Wikipedia)
WaT (pronounced "Watto" ワット, for Wentz and Teppei) was a Japanese pop duo composed of singers/songwriters Eiji Wentz and Teppei Koike. They met each other in 2002 and formed WaT, playing live street performances with their guitars. Their debut single, "Boku no Kimochi", was released in 2005. Wentz, who is half German-American and half Japanese, is also a TV personality. Koike is also known as an actor and can play the harmonica. "Boku no Kimochi" reached the second place on the Oricon chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
WaT Tracks
Sort by
Kill Kill (Costello Remix)
WaT
Kill Kill (Costello Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kill Kill (Costello Remix)
Last played on
WaT Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist