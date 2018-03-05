Dorothy HowellEnglish composer. Born 25 February 1898. Died 12 January 1982
Dorothy Howell
1898-02-25
Dorothy Howell Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Gertrude Howell (25 February 1898 – 12 January 1982) was an English composer and pianist.
Dorothy Howell Tracks
Piano Concerto in D minor
Last played on
Concerto in D minor for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Lamia (symphonic poem)
Conductor
Last played on
DOROTHY HOWELL: Piano Concerto: finale
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1927: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5pxn3
Queen's Hall
1927-08-18T13:01:25
18
Aug
1927
Proms 1927: Prom 05
Queen's Hall
Proms 1923: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eccxn3
Queen's Hall
1923-08-23T13:01:25
23
Aug
1923
Proms 1923: Prom 11
Queen's Hall
Proms 1920: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6nc8
Queen's Hall
1920-09-16T13:01:25
16
Sep
1920
Proms 1920: Prom 29
Queen's Hall
