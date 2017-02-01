LÉONSwedish singer
LÉON
LÉON Biography (Wikipedia)
Lotta Lindgren (born 1994), known by her stage name Léon (stylized as LÉON), is a Swedish singer and songwriter born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
LÉON Tracks
Liar
LÉON
Tired Of Talking
LÉON
