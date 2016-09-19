Brother John Sellers (May 27, 1924, Clarksdale, Mississippi – March 27, 1999, Manhattan) was an American gospel and folk singer.

Sellers played in gospel tent shows while young. He was discovered by Mahalia Jackson, who brought him to Chicago to perform with her. In the 1950s he began playing secular music, and recorded his first album in 1954 for Vanguard Records. While on tour in Europe he recorded with Big Bill Broonzy; he also plays on the Ella Jenkins record A Long Time to Freedom.

Later in the 1950s Sellers relocated to New York City, where he became active on the folk revival scene of Greenwich Village. He started a longtime partnership with Alvin Ailey, working with him on dance performances such as "Revelations" and "Blues Suite". Sellers was involved in the Broadway production of Tambourines to Glory by Langston Hughes, and performed at appearances by Studs Terkel.