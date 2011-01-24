NapoleonMutah Wassin Shabazz Beale, rapper. Born 11 October 1977
Napoleon
1977-10-11
Napoleon Biography (Wikipedia)
Mutah Wassin Shabazz Beale (Arabic: مطاع واسن شهباز بيل) (born October 7, 1977), better known as Napoleon, is a former member of Tupac Shakur's rap group Outlawz. Beale has since converted to Islam and is now a motivational speaker.
