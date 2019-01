Mutah Wassin Shabazz Beale (Arabic: مطاع واسن شهباز بيل‎) (born October 7, 1977), better known as Napoleon, is a former member of Tupac Shakur's rap group Outlawz. Beale has since converted to Islam and is now a motivational speaker.

