Hamilton Leithauser (born April 15, 1978) is an American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known as the former lead vocalist of the American indie rock band The Walkmen, with whom he recorded seven studio albums. Prior to The Walkmen's formation, Leithauser and bass guitarist and organist Peter Matthew Bauer were both members of The Recoys.

Leithauser embarked upon a solo career in 2014, releasing his debut studio album, Black Hours, on June 3. Written and recorded alongside his Walkmen bandmate Paul Maroon, the duo independently released a follow-up, Dear God, under both of their names the following year.

In 2016, Leithauser collaborated with former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij on the studio album, I Had a Dream That You Were Mine. It was released to widespread critical acclaim later that year.