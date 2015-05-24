EdurneBorn 22 December 1985
Edurne
1985-12-22
Edurne Biography
Edurne García Almagro (born 22 December 1985) is a Spanish singer, actress, and TV presenter. She rose to fame in late 2005 when she took part in the Spanish casting show Operación Triunfo on Telecinco and finished in sixth place in 2006. She represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Amanecer" where she finished in 21st place.
Edurne Tracks
Amanecer - Eurovision 2015 - Spain
