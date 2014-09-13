Giulio BriccialdiBorn 2 March 1818. Died 17 December 1881
1818-03-02
Giulio Briccialdi (1/2 March 1818 – 17 December 1881) was an Italian virtuoso flautist and composer, a technical innovator on his instrument and a professor of music.
Briccialdi was born in Terni. His contributions include inventing the B-flat thumb key for the Boehm flute. He died in Florence.
Carnival of Venice
Ulster Orchestra
Carnival of Venice
Carnival of Venice
Wind Quintet No 1 in D major, Op 124 (3rd mvt)
Arnold Quintet & Giulio Briccialdi
Wind Quintet No 1 in D major, Op 124 (3rd mvt)
Wind Quintet No 1 in D major, Op 124 (3rd mvt)
