So Solid Crew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh1j.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b77fc81-cc4f-4c31-bb4a-dc97cbd284f7
So Solid Crew Biography (Wikipedia)
So Solid Crew are an English garage, grime and hip hop group originating from Battersea, London which achieved wide success in the early 2000s. The group consisted of a large number of members, the most notable being Lisa Maffia, Romeo and Harvey. They are generally credited with having paved the way for the current generation of crossover UK hip hop stars.
So Solid Crew Tracks
21 Seconds
So Solid Crew
21 Seconds
21 Seconds
Oh No (Sentimental Things)
So Solid Crew
Oh No (Sentimental Things)
Oh No (Sentimental Things)
They Don't Know (Remix)
So Solid Crew
They Don't Know (Remix)
They Don't Know (Remix)
Ride Wid Us
So Solid Crew
Ride Wid Us
Ride Wid Us
Haters
So Solid Crew
Haters
Haters
No Good 4 Me
Oxide & Neutrino
No Good 4 Me
No Good 4 Me
Oh No
So Solid Crew
Oh No
Oh No
Oh No (Remix)
So Solid Crew
Oh No (Remix)
Oh No (Remix)
Since You Went Away
So Solid Crew
Since You Went Away
Since You Went Away
Yagga Yo (feat. Beenie Man)
So Solid Crew
Yagga Yo (feat. Beenie Man)
Yagga Yo (feat. Beenie Man)
Broken Silence (feat. The Reelists)
So Solid Crew
Broken Silence (feat. The Reelists)
Broken Silence (feat. The Reelists)
