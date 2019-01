Rei Harakami (原神 玲 Harakami Rei, December 10 1970 – July 27 2011) was a Kyoto-based electronic musician from Hiroshima, Japan. He composed and mixed on two Roland SC-88Pro sound generators, at times supplemented by the Roland SK-88Pro keyboard model.[not verified in body]

