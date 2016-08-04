The SandalsFormed 1964. Disbanded 1969
The Sandals
1964
The Sandals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sandals, also known as The Sandells, were an early, influential surf rock band formed in 1964. They are most famous for scoring the surfing documentary The Endless Summer.
The Sandals Tracks
Out Front
The Sandals
Out Front
Out Front
Theme From Endless Summer
The Sandals
Theme From Endless Summer
Theme From Endless Summer
Venice Groove
The Sandals
Venice Groove
Venice Groove
Children Of The Sun
The Sandals
Children Of The Sun
Children Of The Sun
