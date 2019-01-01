Kim CasconeBorn 21 December 1955
Kim Cascone
1955-12-21
Kim Cascone Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Cascone (December 21, 1955) is an American composer of electronic music who is known for his releases in the ambient, drone, industrial and electro-acoustic genre on his own record label, Silent Records.
