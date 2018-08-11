Patricia Eva "Bonnie" Pointer (born July 11, 1950) is an American singer, most notable for being a member of the Grammy Award–winning vocal group, The Pointer Sisters. Pointer scored several moderate solo hits after leaving the Pointers in 1977, including a disco cover of The Elgins' "Heaven Must Have Sent You" which became a U.S. top 20 pop hit on September 1, 1979.