Max Elto, formerly known as Taped Rai, is a Swedish vocal duo consisting of Tom Liljegren and Alexander Ryberg. They are best known for providing vocals for David Guetta's single "Just One Last Time" and releasing their 2013 debut single "Shadow of The Sun".

