James Jeremiah Murphy (born February 4, 1970) is an American musician, DJ, singer, songwriter and record producer. His most well-known musical project is LCD Soundsystem, which first gained attention with its single "Losing My Edge" in 2002 before releasing its eponymous debut album in February 2005 to critical acclaim and top 20 success in the UK. LCD Soundsystem's second and third studio albums, Sound of Silver (2007) and This Is Happening (2010) respectively, were met with universal acclaim from several music review outlets. Both albums have also reached the top 50 in the Billboard 200.

LCD Soundsystem has been recognized as a major force in recent music and on March 5, 2013 was named one of Rolling Stone’s New Immortals- "currently active (or relatively recently defunct) artists who [they] think will stand the test of time." In 2011, it was announced that LCD Soundsystem would disband with a final show on April 11, 2011 at Madison Square Garden. In the following years, Murphy continued to pursue other artistic projects: some music related, others not. In early 2016, the band announced a reunion as well as an appearance at the 2016 Coachella Festival, with their fourth album American Dream and respective tour following afterwards in 2017.