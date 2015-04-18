Albert DaileyBorn 16 June 1939. Died 26 June 1984
1939-06-16
Albert Dailey Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Preston Dailey (June 16, 1939 – June 26, 1984) was an American jazz pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Figure And Spirit
Ted Brown, Albert Dailey, Rufus Reid, Lee Konitz Quintet & Joe Chambers
Just one of those things
Stan Getz
