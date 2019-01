Rise and Fall is a Belgian hardcore punk band from Ghent, formed 2002 by members of the Deal and Kingpin. They are among a few European bands currently signed to American hardcore label Deathwish Inc. Rise and Fall have been influenced by bands such as Black Flag, Converge, Neurosis, Tragedy and Entombed.[citation needed]

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia