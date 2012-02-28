Rise and FallBelgian hardcore/punk band. Formed 2002
Rise and Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5hk.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b6d6929-f24a-46ba-9679-32dd7ce66a1a
Rise and Fall Biography (Wikipedia)
Rise and Fall is a Belgian hardcore punk band from Ghent, formed 2002 by members of the Deal and Kingpin. They are among a few European bands currently signed to American hardcore label Deathwish Inc. Rise and Fall have been influenced by bands such as Black Flag, Converge, Neurosis, Tragedy and Entombed.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rise and Fall Tracks
Sort by
Hidden Hands
Rise and Fall
Hidden Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hk.jpglink
Hidden Hands
Last played on
Built On Graves
Rise and Fall
Built On Graves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5hk.jpglink
Rise and Fall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist