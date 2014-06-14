Natasja Saad (31 October 1974 – 24 June 2007), also known as Dou T', Little T and Natasja, was a Danish rapper and reggae singer. While already relatively successful in her native Denmark, her vocals on a popular reggae fusion remix of "Calabria" gained her worldwide fame and a number one spot on Billboard's Hot Dance Airplay chart six months after her untimely death in a car accident in Jamaica.