NatasjaNatasja Saad, Danish reggae fusion artist. Born 31 October 1974. Died 24 June 2007
Natasja Biography (Wikipedia)
Natasja Saad (31 October 1974 – 24 June 2007), also known as Dou T', Little T and Natasja, was a Danish rapper and reggae singer. While already relatively successful in her native Denmark, her vocals on a popular reggae fusion remix of "Calabria" gained her worldwide fame and a number one spot on Billboard's Hot Dance Airplay chart six months after her untimely death in a car accident in Jamaica.
Calabria (feat. Natasha)
Enur
Calabria (feat. Natasha)
Calabria (feat. Natasha)
Ildebrand I Byen (2000F Remix)
Natasja
Ildebrand I Byen (2000F Remix)
Ildebrand I Byen (2000F Remix)
Ildebrand I Byen
Natasja
Ildebrand I Byen
Ildebrand I Byen
