The Clientele is a London-based indie pop band, currently composed of lead singer/guitarist Alasdair MacLean, drummer Mark Keen and bassist James Hornsey.
The band has experienced more success in the United States than they have in their native Britain, and are currently signed to Merge Records, an independent record label based out of North Carolina. They have conducted several extensive U.S. tours throughout their existence.
Bonfires On The Heath
Bonfires On The Heath
Bookshop Casanova
Bookshop Casanova
We Could Walk Together
We Could Walk Together
Rain (6 Music Session, 08 Sep 2015)
Rain (6 Music Session, 08 Sep 2015)
We Could Walk Toghether (6 Music Session, 08 Sep 2015)
We Could Walk Toghether (6 Music Session, 08 Sep 2015)
The Neighbour
The Neighbour
Bonfires On The Heath (6 Music Session, 08 Sep 2015)
Bonfires On The Heath (6 Music Session, 08 Sep 2015)
Neighbours
Neighbours
Since K Got Over Me
Since K Got Over Me
Everyone You Meet
Everyone You Meet
The Museum of Fog
The Museum of Fog
Constellations Echo Lane
Constellations Echo Lane
Everything You See Tonight Is Different From Itself
Everything You See Tonight Is Different From Itself
Falling Asleep
Falling Asleep
Lyra In October
Lyra In October
The Circus
The Circus
Lunar Days
Lunar Days
Last Orders
Last Orders
Here Comes The Phantom
Here Comes The Phantom
