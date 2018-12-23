Apeiruss
Apeiruss is a Bangladeshi EDM music group. They first came to everyone's attention when they released their track called Bijoyer Shopno. They are the leading dance music act from Bangladesh.Recently they are working with singer Tahsan. Tahsan's track named "Cholona Harai" featuring Apeiruss, and it went viral on YouTube.
