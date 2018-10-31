Atlanta Rhythm SectionFormed 1970
Atlanta Rhythm Section
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b627bd0-b839-40c7-b025-7b60c122dfea
Atlanta Rhythm Section Biography (Wikipedia)
Atlanta Rhythm Section (or ARS) is an American Southern rock band, formed in 1970 by Rodney Justo (singer), Barry Bailey (guitar), Paul Goddard (bass), Dean Daughtry (keyboards), Robert Nix (drums) and J.R. Cobb (guitar). The band's current lineup consists of Daughtry and Justo, along with guitarists David Anderson and Steve Stone, bassist Justin Senker and drummer Rodger Stephan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Atlanta Rhythm Section Tracks
Sort by
Spooky
Atlanta Rhythm Section
Spooky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spooky
Last played on
Imaginary Lover
Atlanta Rhythm Section
Imaginary Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Imaginary Lover
Last played on
Doraville
Atlanta Rhythm Section
Doraville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doraville
Last played on
Champagne Jam
Atlanta Rhythm Section
Champagne Jam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Champagne Jam
Last played on
Dog Days
Atlanta Rhythm Section
Dog Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dog Days
Last played on
So Into You
Atlanta Rhythm Section
So Into You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Into You
Last played on
Playlists featuring Atlanta Rhythm Section
Atlanta Rhythm Section Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist