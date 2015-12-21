Camerata Schweiz
Camerata Schweiz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b61d9bf-75bd-42f0-9700-b0cb21d83563
Camerata Schweiz Tracks
Sort by
Cello Concerto in C major
Johann Baptist Vanhal
Cello Concerto in C major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtxx.jpglink
Cello Concerto in C major
Performer
Last played on
Concerto In C Major W. For Cello And Orchestra -Adagio
Johann Baptist Vanhal
Concerto In C Major W. For Cello And Orchestra -Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtxx.jpglink
Concerto In C Major W. For Cello And Orchestra -Adagio
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist