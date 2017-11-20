Stuart JacksonEnglish tenor
Stuart Jackson
Stuart Jackson Tracks
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Il Sogno di Scipione: Aria 'Risolver non osa'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Idomeneo, Act 3: Aria 'Accogli, oh re del mar'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Perth Concert Series: Beethoven's Ninth
Perth Concert Hall
2017-09-22T13:01:58
22
Sep
2017
Perth Concert Hall
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Opening Night Composer Roots: Beethoven’s Ninth
Glasgow City Halls
2017-09-21T13:01:58
21
Sep
2017
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: The Beethoven 1808 Academy Concert
Glasgow City Halls
2016-10-02T13:01:58
2
Oct
2016
Glasgow City Halls
St David's Hall 2015-16: Messiah
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2015-12-08T13:01:58
8
Dec
2015
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2013: Prom 60: Britten – Billy Budd
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-27T13:01:58
27
Aug
2013
Royal Albert Hall
