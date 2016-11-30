Deva PremalBorn 2 April 1970
Deva Premal Biography (Wikipedia)
Deva Premal (born 2 April 1970 in Nürnberg, Germany) is a musician known for her meditative spiritual new-age music, which puts ancient Buddhist and Sanskrit mantras—as well as chants in other languages—into atmospheric contemporary settings.
Deva Premal Tracks
Love is Space
Deva Premal
Love is Space
Love is Space
