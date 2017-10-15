Robert CasadesusFrench pianist/composer. Born 7 April 1899. Died 19 September 1972
Robert Casadesus (7 April 1899 – 19 September 1972) was a renowned 20th-century French pianist and composer. He was the most prominent member of a famous musical family, being the nephew of Henri Casadesus and Marius Casadesus, husband of Gaby Casadesus, and father of Jean Casadesus. The preferred pronunciation of his last name is "Kah-zah-deh-su" with a silent final "s."
Pavan pour une infant defunte
Maurice Ravel
Maurice Ravel
Pavan pour une infant defunte
Pavan pour une infant defunte
Symphonic Variations for piano and orchestra
César Franck
César Franck
Symphonic Variations for piano and orchestra
Symphonic Variations for piano and orchestra
Bourée fantasque
Emmanuel Chabrier
Bourée fantasque
Bourée fantasque
Trois morceaux en forme de poire - no.1, Maniere
Erik Satie
Erik Satie
Trois morceaux en forme de poire - no.1, Maniere
Trois morceaux en forme de poire - no.1, Maniere
Le tombeau de Couperin
Maurice Ravel
Le tombeau de Couperin
Le tombeau de Couperin
Ballet (Petite suite)
Claude Debussy
Ballet (Petite suite)
Ballet (Petite suite)
Toccata Op. 40
Robert Casadesus
Toccata Op. 40
Toccata Op. 40
Piano Concerto no. 17, K.453 - Allegretto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto no. 17, K.453 - Allegretto
Piano Concerto no. 17, K.453 - Allegretto
Proms 1950: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1950: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
