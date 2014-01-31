Peter HayesUS guitarist for Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. Born 11 February 1976
Peter Hayes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-02-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b5f832b-6eff-46c3-aa44-b282be705338
Peter Hayes Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Hayes (born February 11, 1976) is an American musician and singer, best known as a member of the rock band Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Hayes Tracks
Sort by
Heaven and All (feat. Dave Grohl & Peter Hayes)
Robert Turner
Heaven and All (feat. Dave Grohl & Peter Hayes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtl.jpglink
Heaven and All (feat. Dave Grohl & Peter Hayes)
Last played on
Peter Hayes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist