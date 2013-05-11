Ivo LinnaBorn 12 June 1949
Ivo Linna (born 12 June 1949 in Kuressaare) is an Estonian singer.
He represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 1996 with the song "Kaelakee Hääl" (in a duet with Maarja-Liis Ilus) which finished 5th at the contest, held in Oslo that year. He competed in Eesti Laul 2017 with the song "Suur loterii". He came in fifth place overall.
Kaelakee Haal (Estonia)
Maarja
Kaelakee Haal (Estonia)
Kaelakee Haal (Estonia)
