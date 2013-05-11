Ivo Linna (born 12 June 1949 in Kuressaare) is an Estonian singer.

He represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 1996 with the song "Kaelakee Hääl" (in a duet with Maarja-Liis Ilus) which finished 5th at the contest, held in Oslo that year. He competed in Eesti Laul 2017 with the song "Suur loterii". He came in fifth place overall.