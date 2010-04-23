Medium 21Formed 1999. Disbanded 2004
Medium 21
1999
Medium 21 Biography (Wikipedia)
Medium 21 were a rock band from Northampton, England. The group formed whilst studying at Northampton College in 1999.
Medium 21 Tracks
The Night'S Your Blade Northampton Soundhouse 2003
Medium 21
