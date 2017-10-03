Lighter Shade of BrownFormed 1990
Lighter Shade of Brown
1990
Lighter Shade of Brown Biography
A Lighter Shade of Brown (LSOB) was a Mexican American hip hop duo from Riverside, California best known for their 1990 hit single "On a Sunday Afternoon", a success in the U.S., written by songwriters and musicians David Dunson and Micah Carson.
Lighter Shade of Brown Tracks
Hey DJ
Lighter Shade of Brown
Hey DJ
Hey DJ
Skanker (James Fox Vocal Edit)
Lighter Shade of Brown
Skanker (James Fox Vocal Edit)
Skanker (James Fox Vocal Edit)
TJ Nights
Lighter Shade of Brown
TJ Nights
TJ Nights
