Black CobraFormed 2002
Black Cobra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b567dc0-1cea-4ac0-a448-f042f703e152
Black Cobra Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Cobra is an American heavy metal duo from San Francisco, California. The band was formed in 2001 by former Cavity guitarist Jason Landrian and Acid King bassist and Gammera guitarist Rafael Martinez. Their first release, a self-titled and self-released 7" EP, containing the three tracks "Interceptor", "Fall and Fall Again", and "Silverback", was engineered by Martinez and issued on August 27, 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Cobra Tracks
Sort by
The Messenger
Black Cobra
The Messenger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Messenger
Last played on
The Crimson Blade
Black Cobra
The Crimson Blade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btrpm.jpglink
Black Cobra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist