Black Cobra is an American heavy metal duo from San Francisco, California. The band was formed in 2001 by former Cavity guitarist Jason Landrian and Acid King bassist and Gammera guitarist Rafael Martinez. Their first release, a self-titled and self-released 7" EP, containing the three tracks "Interceptor", "Fall and Fall Again", and "Silverback", was engineered by Martinez and issued on August 27, 2004.