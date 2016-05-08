Liv UllmannBorn 16 December 1938
Liv Ullmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-12-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b555352-8258-41ca-ac69-50778045c5e9
Liv Ullmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Liv Johanne Ullmann (born 16 December 1938) is a Norwegian actress and film director. She was one of the "muses" of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman.
Ullmann won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama in 1972 for the film The Emigrants (1971), and has been nominated for another four. In 2000, she was nominated for the Palme d'Or for her second directorial feature film, Faithless. She has also received two BAFTA Award nominations for her performances in Scenes from a Marriage (1973) and Face to Face (1976), and two Academy Award nominations for The Emigrants and Face to Face.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liv Ullmann Tracks
Sort by
The World Is A Circle
Liv Ullmann
The World Is A Circle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The World Is A Circle
Last played on
The World Is A Circle
Liv Ullmann
The World Is A Circle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The World Is A Circle
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist