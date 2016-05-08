Liv Johanne Ullmann (born 16 December 1938) is a Norwegian actress and film director. She was one of the "muses" of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman.

Ullmann won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama in 1972 for the film The Emigrants (1971), and has been nominated for another four. In 2000, she was nominated for the Palme d'Or for her second directorial feature film, Faithless. She has also received two BAFTA Award nominations for her performances in Scenes from a Marriage (1973) and Face to Face (1976), and two Academy Award nominations for The Emigrants and Face to Face.