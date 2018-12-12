Naeem Juwan, better known by his stage name Spank Rock, is an American rapper and songwriter from Baltimore. He rose to fame with his 2006 album YoYoYoYoYo, which was produced by former group member Alex Epton (XXXChange). A harbinger of post-millennial alternative rap, the duo became known for its mixing of disparate hip hop and club genres, including Baltimore club, Miami bass, electro music and rock.

In 2007, Epton left the group to pursue his own production while Juwan went on to release the Bangers & Cash EP (2007) with pop producer Benny Blanco. After a five-year contract struggle with his label Downtown Records, Juwan released his sophomore LP Everything Is Boring and Everyone Is a Fucking Liar (2011) with a range of producers including Boys Noize, Le1f, XXXChange, and Squeak E. Clean.