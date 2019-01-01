Naoko YamanoBorn 18 December 1960
Naoko Yamano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b51db03-8229-45fc-bd71-1469821275b5
Naoko Yamano Biography (Wikipedia)
Naoko Yamano (山野直子 Yamano Naoko, born December 18, 1960) is a musician and founder of the Japanese rock trio all-female band Shonen Knife.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Naoko Yamano Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist