Neil Barrett, (born 1986) better known by his stage name Deckscar, is a dubstep DJ and music producer from Hertfordshire, England. Actively Producing and DJ'ing since 2010, his first release was in 2011 "Cross Over EP" with Bill Posters.

Whilst being a singer/songwriter for a rock band for over 7 years, Neil always had passion for producing music. Whilst studying at University in London, as a budding dance music producer he used his location and the student nights run by the University to get sets at Electroworks in Angel and then clubs such as Fabric and Ministry of Sound.

Having come from a background of creating music, he quickly started to put together sets of original, remixes and bootlegs of his own design, incorporating classic anthems with his super heavy bass creations. As a producer he released his first track "Feel Good" in September 2011 reaching top 40 in the beatport charts. Now he has worked with acts such as Natasha and Daniel Bedingfield, Chicane, Cutline, to mention but a few.