F·F·SFormed 2015
F·F·S
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02p6hhf.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b4fbe0d-c8ea-451c-9fe1-afcb90f5e605
F·F·S Biography (Wikipedia)
FFS (an abbreviation of Franz Ferdinand and Sparks) was a supergroup formed by Scottish indie rock band Franz Ferdinand and American rock-pop band Sparks. Their formation was announced on 9 March 2015, but the two bands had been recording since at least the mid-2000s. The group's eponymous debut studio album was recorded in late 2014 and released through the Domino Recording Company in the UK on 8 June and in the US on 9 June 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
F·F·S Tracks
Sort by
Police Encounters
F·F·S
Police Encounters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p032lfhc.jpglink
Police Encounters
Last played on
Johnny Delusional
F·F·S
Johnny Delusional
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpq6b.jpglink
Johnny Delusional
Last played on
Call Girl
F·F·S
Call Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x2c4z.jpglink
Call Girl
Last played on
Why Though
F·F·S
Why Though
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p6hhf.jpglink
Why Though
Last played on
Collaborations Don't Work
F·F·S
Collaborations Don't Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p6hhf.jpglink
Collaborations Don't Work
Last played on
Collaborations Don't Work (Glastonbury 2015)
F·F·S
Collaborations Don't Work (Glastonbury 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p6hhf.jpglink
Playlists featuring F·F·S
Back to artist