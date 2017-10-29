Flotsam and JetsamBritish Musical Comedy Act
Flotsam and Jetsam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06bpsk6.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b4b155b-44e2-4ee4-a981-e38a8034c3f3
Flotsam and Jetsam Biography
Mr. Flotsam and Mr. Jetsam were an Anglo-Australian musical comedy duo of the 1920s and 1930s. Mr. Flotsam's real name was Bentley Collingwood Hilliam (1890–1968) and Mr. Jetsam's real name was Malcolm McEachern (1883–1945). Hilliam wrote most of their songs, played the piano and sang in a light, high tenor voice. By contrast, McEachern had one of the deepest bass voices on record. Their material consisted of comic songs with rapid-fire delivery and songs with mild social commentary, as well as sentimental songs.
They are sometimes considered a precursor of Flanders and Swann.
Flotsam and Jetsam Tracks
Little Betty Bouncer
Flotsam and Jetsam
Little Betty Bouncer
Little Betty Bouncer
Is'e An Aussie, Lizzie, Is'e!
Flotsam and Jetsam
Is'e An Aussie, Lizzie, Is'e!
Is'e An Aussie, Lizzie, Is'e!
Is he an Ozzie, is he, Lizzie?
Flotsam and Jetsam
Is he an Ozzie, is he, Lizzie?
Is he an Ozzie, is he, Lizzie?
What was the matter with Rachmaninoff?
Flotsam and Jetsam
What was the matter with Rachmaninoff?
What was the matter with Rachmaninoff?
