Kruder & DorfmeisterFormed 1993
Kruder & Dorfmeister
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02stxdr.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b49dc39-cb6f-465f-980b-bc17a271da34
Kruder & Dorfmeister Biography (Wikipedia)
Kruder & Dorfmeister, named after members Peter Kruder and Richard Dorfmeister, is an Austrian duo, known for their trip hop/downtempo remixes of pop, hip hop and drum and bass songs.
Kruder & Dorfmeister Tracks
Shakatakadoodub
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Shakatakadoodub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxdr.jpglink
Shakatakadoodub
Last played on
Black Baby
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Black Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxdr.jpglink
Black Baby
Last played on
Transfatty Acid (Kruder & Dorfmeister remix)
Lamb
Lamb
Transfatty Acid (Kruder & Dorfmeister remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdrs.jpglink
Transfatty Acid (Kruder & Dorfmeister remix)
Last played on
Hign Noon
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Hign Noon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxdr.jpglink
Hign Noon
Last played on
Trans Fatty Acid
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Trans Fatty Acid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxdr.jpglink
Trans Fatty Acid
Last played on
Deep Sh*t Pt.1 & Pt.2
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Deep Sh*t Pt.1 & Pt.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxdr.jpglink
Deep Sh*t Pt.1 & Pt.2
Last played on
