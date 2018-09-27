Ton Steine ScherbenFormed 1970. Disbanded 1985
Ton Steine Scherben
1970
Ton Steine Scherben Biography (Wikipedia)
Ton Steine Scherben was one of the first and most influential German language rock bands of the 1970s and early 1980s. Well-known for the highly political and emotional lyrics of vocalist Rio Reiser, they became a musical mouthpiece of new left movements, such as the squatting movement, during that time in Germany and their hometown of West Berlin in particular. Today, after the band's demise in 1985, and the death of Rio Reiser in 1996, Ton Steine Scherben have retained a cult following and popularity in the related scenes. Recently, some of the remaining members have given reunion concerts.
Ton Steine Scherben Tracks
Solidarität
Ton Steine Scherben
Solidarität
Solidarität
