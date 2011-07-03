Lionel Hampton Big Band
Lionel Hampton Big Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b44edf1-a3c3-4ddc-b725-cd2d7034ccb3
Lionel Hampton Big Band Tracks
Sort by
Big Brass
Lionel Hampton Big Band
Big Brass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Brass
Last played on
Lionel Hampton Big Band Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Herbie Hancock on meeting Miles Davis: "Miles said 'Play something.' I was so nervous all I could play was a ballad..."
-
Funk Family Tree: Steely Dan - Cantaloop
-
Jamie Cullum & Herbie Hancock at The White House
-
[LISTEN] Jamie Cullum at The White House
-
A-Z of Jazz - H
-
B.B. King's Induction into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Back to artist