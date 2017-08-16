PlayaFormed 1990
Playa
1990
Playa Biography
Playa is an American R&B-hip-hop group. The original lineup consisted of Jawaan "Smoke" Peacock, Benjamin "Black" Bush and Stephen "Static Major" Garrett. Playa is best known for their 1998 hit album, Cheers 2 U, produced by longtime collaborator Timbaland. Static was notable for being a successful songwriter of hit singles and album tracks for artists such as Ginuwine, Aaliyah, Truth Hurts, Lil Wayne and Brandy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
