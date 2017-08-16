Playa is an American R&B-hip-hop group. The original lineup consisted of Jawaan "Smoke" Peacock, Benjamin "Black" Bush and Stephen "Static Major" Garrett. Playa is best known for their 1998 hit album, Cheers 2 U, produced by longtime collaborator Timbaland. Static was notable for being a successful songwriter of hit singles and album tracks for artists such as Ginuwine, Aaliyah, Truth Hurts, Lil Wayne and Brandy.