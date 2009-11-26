JegaBritish electronic musician
Jega
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b43e5f2-49e8-46ce-94cb-a9b23e5bb4e8
Jega Biography (Wikipedia)
Jega is the recording name of Manchester-based electronic music artist Dylan Nathan. Nathan has released records on the Planet Mu, Matador and Skam record labels.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jega Tracks
Sort by
Aerodynamic
Jega
Aerodynamic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aerodynamic
Last played on
Jega Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist