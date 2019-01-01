Claire LiddellComposer/pianist
Claire Liddell
Claire Liddell Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Claire Liddell (b. 24 May ?) is a Scottish pianist and composer. She was born in Glasgow and studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow and the Royal College of Music in London with Andrew Lloyd Webber.
