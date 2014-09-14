Saving Grace is a Christian metal band from New Zealand. They were the first foreign band to sign to Strike First Records. Their album, The Urgency, debuted at No. 3 on the New Zealand Top 20 albums chart alongside multi-platinum sellers Lorde and Sole Mio and also debuted at No. 57 on the Billboard Hard Music Chart and No. 59 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart in the United States.