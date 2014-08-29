Tiny Dancers were an English band from South Elmsall, West Yorkshire. They are David William Kay (vocals, acoustic guitar), Chris Etherington (lead guitar, keyboards), Dale Wathey (bass guitar), Duncan Morrison (drums) and David Glover (keyboards, glockenspiel, percussion, guitar). Based in Sheffield, they signed to Parlophone in early 2006 and supported acts as diverse as The Spinto Band, Babyshambles, Richard Ashcroft, Larrikin Love, Bob Dylan, as well as a co-headlining tour with Ghosts and their own headline tour.

Their debut album, entitled Free School Milk, produced by John Leckie of The Stone Roses fame, was released on 11 June 2007.

The band has since split up, with members planning solo projects.