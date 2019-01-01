John StevensUK jazz drummer. Born 10 June 1940. Died 13 September 1994
John Stevens
1940-06-10
John William Stevens (10 June 1940 in Brentford, Middlesex, England – 13 September 1994 in Ealing, London) was an English drummer and a founding member of the Spontaneous Music Ensemble.
