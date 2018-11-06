Isabelle PoulenardBorn 5 July 1961
Isabelle Poulenard
Isabelle Poulenard Biography (Wikipedia)
Isabelle Poulenard (born 5 July 1961) is French contemporary soprano.
Poulenard was born in Paris. Her work has generally been focused on music of the French Baroque, however, she has performed and recorded George Frideric Handel and Georg Philipp Telemann. Her voice has been compared to that of Emma Kirkby.
Isabelle Poulenard Tracks
Regina coeli laetare, Alleluia
François Couperin
Regina coeli laetare, Alleluia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Regina coeli laetare, Alleluia
Last played on
C'est mon ami
Marie Antoinette
C'est mon ami
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C'est mon ami
Last played on
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 1
André Grétry
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99gw.jpglink
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 1
Librettist
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
Le Depit genereux - cantata for voice and continuo
Michel Pignolet de Montéclair
Le Depit genereux - cantata for voice and continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Depit genereux - cantata for voice and continuo
Last played on
L'Isle de Delos (cantate profane)
Louis‐Nicolas Clérambault
L'Isle de Delos (cantate profane)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'Isle de Delos (cantate profane)
Last played on
Plainte d'Armide from Les Amours deguises
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Plainte d'Armide from Les Amours deguises
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Plainte d'Armide from Les Amours deguises
Last played on
L'amante segreto
Barbara Strozzi
L'amante segreto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'amante segreto
Last played on
Esther (Cantates à voix seule I)
Elisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, Brigitte Haudebourg, Francoise Bloch, Guy Robert & Isabelle Poulenard
Esther (Cantates à voix seule I)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Esther (Cantates à voix seule I)
Composer
Last played on
Le déluge (Cantates à deux voix II)
Elisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, Georges Guillard, Claire Giardelli, Isabelle Poulenard & Michel Verschaeve
Le déluge (Cantates à deux voix II)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le déluge (Cantates à deux voix II)
Composer
Last played on
Xerse - Prologue and Act 1
Francesco Cavalli
Xerse - Prologue and Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99gw.jpglink
Xerse - Prologue and Act 1
Last played on
Leandre et Hero - cantata
Louis‐Nicolas Clérambault
Leandre et Hero - cantata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leandre et Hero - cantata
Last played on
Le Raccomondement comique de Pierrot et de Nicole [perf. as part of 'La Ceinture
Georges Guillard, Francoise Bloch, Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, Michel Verschaeve & Isabelle Poulenard
Le Raccomondement comique de Pierrot et de Nicole [perf. as part of 'La Ceinture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Raccomondement comique de Pierrot et de Nicole [perf. as part of 'La Ceinture
Performer
Composer
Last played on
Esther
Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre
Esther
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Esther
Performer
Last played on
Les amants magnifiques (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski, Isabelle Poulenard, Hugo Reyne, Sébastien Marq & Michel Laplénie)
Gilles Ragon
Les amants magnifiques (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski, Isabelle Poulenard, Hugo Reyne, Sébastien Marq & Michel Laplénie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj7kc.jpglink
Les amants magnifiques (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski, Isabelle Poulenard, Hugo Reyne, Sébastien Marq & Michel Laplénie)
Last played on
Lamour medecin (extracts) (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski & Bernard Deletré)
Isabelle Poulenard
Lamour medecin (extracts) (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski & Bernard Deletré)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj7kc.jpglink
Lamour medecin (extracts) (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski & Bernard Deletré)
Last played on
