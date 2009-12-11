WarmenFormed 2000
Warmen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b3a7975-fc3a-404b-a13e-66c223cd2a31
Warmen Biography (Wikipedia)
Warmen is a Finnish metal band assembled by keyboard player Janne Viljami Wirman - also known as Warman. Janne has been playing with Children of Bodom since 1997, and in 2000 created a musical project focused on instrumental work, which would only have guest singers on a few selected songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Warmen Tracks
Sort by
Somebody's Watching You
Warmen
Somebody's Watching You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warmen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist