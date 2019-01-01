Fernando Garibay, or simply Garibay, is an American record producer, songwriter, DJ and entrepreneur. He has worked with artists including U2, Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Lady Gaga, and Poppy. He was the official musical director of Gaga's Born This Way Ball and the producer of her Born This Way album. "Americano" is his favorite track on the album. He has been nominated for numerous Grammy Awards and has helped write and produce a number of international hit records, including five US number ones and several top 10 dance records on Billboard. Furthermore, Fernando was recognized as the producer on the Grammy Award-winning recording The Fame Monster by Lady Gaga, when it won the "Best Pop Vocal Album" award at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010.[citation needed]

Fernando Garibay is currently an executive at Interscope Records and is signed to Interscope as an artist and producer with his own imprint, Paradise. Fernando is also a lecturer at Harvard University (Harvard Business School) and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts.